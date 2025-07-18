Rihanna snubs SZA in recently resurfaced 2018 Met Gala red carpet footage

The Met Gala has managed to be the talk of the town each year, the first Monday of May rolls around. Be it due to the sheer volume of A-list celebrities attending or the stunning high-fashion pieces they select to grace the red carpet in, the event ends up being one of the highlights of the year’s festivities. However, with such prestige comes equal measures of attention as well, and eagle-eyed fans are the first to spot out any visible awkward moments among stars as they strut their stuff. Rihanna's apparent snub of SZA at the 2018 Met Gala has resurfaced, reigniting fan discussions about the moment.(Getty Images via AFP, AFP)

In a recently resurfaced video from the 2018 edition of the infamous gala, pop star Rihanna can visibly be seen walking past an over-excited SZA, who gets snubbed right in front of the cameras. Needless to say, the moment manages to capture fans’ attention years after it originally happened.

Did Rihanna snub SZA on the Met steps?

In a video recently shared on social media, RiRi can be seen walking past as SZA tries to run behind and grab the pop star’s attention, much to her own dismay. The moment has left many fans wondering whether this was an intentional snub on Rihanna’s end or an honest mistake. “Oou Rihanna where?” Rihanna ignoring SZA as she keeps walking ,” read the post’s caption.

In the video, SZA can be seen fangirling behind Rihanna and running after her in an attempt to catch up with her on the red carpet as the pop star strolls through the cameras completely unbothered by any calls. Given Rihanna’s position and pressure as co-chair of the gala that year alongside Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney, it would figure best to give her the benefit of the doubt and assume this was a simple mistake caught up in chaos.

The two pop icons have previously collaborated on their hit track ‘Consideration’, which they performed together at the 2016 BRIT Awards.

Fans react to the moment

Fans, however, have had quite a reaction to the noticeably awkward interaction.

“oh she hates her DOWN,” wrote one user.

“Congrats sista she peeped looooool,” wrote a user.

“Let’s not forget Rihanna stole her song and then danced on her ex during this performance that’s mother,” wrote another user.

“When Nicki quotes this and says some shady shit,” wrote a user.

SZA has recently been making headlines for her online feud with Nicki Minaj which took a heated turn earlier this week.

By Stuti Gupta