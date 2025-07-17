Nicki Minaj calls out SZA over old tweets targeting Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Ciara

Nicki Minaj isn’t backing down. The rapper continued her social media tirade on Wednesday, taking direct aim at SZA and brought out alleged old posts where the “Snooze” singer criticized some of music’s biggest names, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Ciara. In a series of posts, as per TMZ, Minaj reignited tensions with Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson, while insisting her frustration wasn’t sparked by the “Broken Barbies” track, as some fans speculated. US rapper Nicki Minaj took aim at SZA over alleged old posts by the musician criticizing Beyonce and Rihanna.(AFP)

Instead, Minaj accused Punch of harassing her “for years,” though he has denied those claims.

Fan post old comments from SZA

Fuel was added to the fire when one of Minaj’s fans posted screenshots of past social media comments allegedly made by SZA before she rose to fame. In the posts, the then-unknown singer appeared to criticize Beyoncé’s artistic choices, likening her to Madonna and dismissing Rihanna and Ciara’s vocal abilities.

Even Madonna herself was mentioned in what Minaj labelled “hate for oneself.”

“Like do you know the level of inside HATE for yourself you had to have had to be this much of a c*** for no reason to the women you later worked with? Now wanna act like you a m****** tarot card, b**** quit,” Minaj posted in reference to the resurfaced commentary.

While SZA has not publicly responded to the specific accusations, the timing follows recent chatter online about Minaj’s discontent with various industry figures.

Nicki Minaj draws connections to Roc Nation lawsuit

Minaj also tied her current online campaign to a broader issue involving Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez. She cited ongoing legal proceedings brought by Perez’s daughter, Demoree Hadley, who alleged in a lawsuit that her mother had her involuntarily placed in a mental health facility for nearly two weeks.

In X posts referencing the case, Minaj used the hashtag #JusticeForDemoree and stated that her posts were part of a mission to support Hadley. “I’ll expose more of your lies & I tell y'all all the time I play the long game,” she wrote.

The rapper has since dubbed Punch “Minus 30 million” in her posts, a nickname likely referencing an inside dispute, though she hasn’t elaborated on the matter.

