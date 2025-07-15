Beyoncé fans injured in stampede sparked by yelling passenger after ‘Cowboy Carter’ show in Atlanta

Several Beyoncé fans suffered injuries after a yelling train passenger caused a stampede following Queen Bey's most recent performance in Atlanta early on Tuesday, NY Post reported. Atlanta stampede: The tragedy occurred after stealing of Beyoncé's Atlanta crew member's SUV, which was containing her unreleased songs.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

After Beyonce's “Cowboy Carter” tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, frightening footage from the scene shows people being shifted into ambulances on stretchers or in wheelchairs for paramedic treatment. Some of the injured were even donning cowboy hats.

According to officials who spoke to Atlanta News First, a passenger began yelling and frantically running as fans stepped out of the concert and moved towards Vine City MARTA station, sparking a rush on the escalator.

Also Read: Nick Frost takes on Hagrid role in HBO's Harry Potter series, fans react as first look unveiled

Eye witness describes Atlanta stampede

Meanwhile, one eye witness spoke to Fox 5, the incident led the escalator to accelerate before abruptly stopping, leaving fans to “smashed together” with several passengers falling on them.

Seven people were hospitalized with bruises and scratches, while one suffered injury on ankle.

Here's what Atlanta officials have said so far

Officials have not revealed what triggered the escalator breakdown as people exited the stadium shortly after midnight following Beyoncé's final gig in Atlanta on her Cowboy Carter tour.

“The escalator has been barricaded, and escalator manufacturer Schindler and MARTA Safety will investigate,” Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority said in a statement to The NY Post.

“Responding officers determined that an escalator had suddenly stopped, resulting in several patrons falling onto one another,” Police stated as per local reports. A probe into the incident is currently underway.

The tragedy occurred after stealing of Beyoncé's Atlanta crew member's SUV, which was containing her unreleased songs.