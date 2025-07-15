Nick Frost takes on Hagrid role in HBO's Harry Potter series, fans react as first look unveiled

The makers of HBO's Harry Potter series unveiled a first look of the adored gamekeeper, Hagrid, which will be played by none other than Nick Frost, a well-known actor and comedian. Looks of Harry Potter and Hagrid unveiled,

Hagrid is the first member of the mystical world that Harry and the readers encounter in the books. Hagrid explains Harry his story and his ancestry while introducing him to the world of magic.

In Harry's third year at Hogwarts, he becomes a professor of Care For Magical Creatures.In the series, Hagrid serves as Harry's protector.

The main cast include Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermoine Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The remaining cast members include John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Bertie Carvel, Anton Lesser, Paul Whitehouse, Johnny Flynn, and Bel Powley.

Francesca Gardiner is the creator of the series, as well as its writer and showrunner. The series, which is directed by Mark Mylod, will make its premiere in 2027.

Harry Potter fans reacts as Nick Frost unveiled as Hagrid

Releasing the first look of Hagrid, HBO Max wrote on its Instagram handle, “Everyone ready? ‘ere we go!”

“Nick Frost has walked his first day in the big boots of Hagrid on the set of the new HBO Original Harry Potter series,” it added.

Meanwhile, several fans of Harry Potter reacted to Frost's look as Hagrid.

“Great choice,” one fan wrote.

“I love Nick Frost and he’s a great choice for this role. But… the wig and beard look very unnatural. Makeup artists needs a bit more work on this. It’s a bit cosplaylike,” a second person commented

““Welcome, Harry, tô Diagon Alley!” We have our Hagrid and he looks AMAZING!” one more chimed in.

The show's first season, which is anticipated to run until the spring of 2026, started filming Monday at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the United Kingdom.