Harry Potter reboot: Bertie Carvel opens up on his role as Cornelius Fudge

Tony-winning actor Bertie Carvel, who is set to play Cornelius Fudge in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot series on HBO Max, spilled the beans on his role in the show. In a recent interview with The Times, Carvel shared his excitement about joining the wizarding world, admitting that he read the Harry Potter books only after landing the role. JK Rowling's Harry Potter series is all set to release on HBO Max. Bertie Carvel will play the role of Cornelius Fudge.(AP)

While he’s best known for his stage performances, including award-winning roles in Matilda the Musical and Ink, Carvel is no stranger to political characters, having played both Tony Blair in The Crown and Donald Trump on stage.

The Harry Potter reboot is based on J.K. Rowling’s books of the same name. Cornelius Fudge was the Minister of Magic in the books and movies. He shared a contentious relationship with Potter, particularly over the re-emergence of Voldemort.

Bertie Carvel joins Harry Potter reboot as Cornelius Fudge

According to Screen Rant, HBO Max is pulling out all the stops for the Harry Potter remake, casting top-tier talent like John Lithgow as Dumbledore and now Carvel as Fudge. While fans have met each casting update with intense scrutiny, Carvel remains grounded. He told The Times that his continued involvement in the show “depends on what the fans think.”

Bertie Carvel on his future in Harry Potter reboot

“I don’t know how it’s going to fit into my life. I’ve read one script, which I loved, and I’ve read the books. I hadn’t before I got the role. I think I saw one of the films, maybe two. As a boy if I had read these books I would have devoured them. So I am coming at it with a really open mind,” he added. Carvel did not comment on the backlash the casting had received.

Whether or not that happens is up to the fandom, but Carvel seems ready to let the magic unfold.

FAQs

1. Who is playing Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter reboot?

Bertie Carvel will portray Cornelius Fudge in the HBO Max remake series.

2. What is Bertie Carvel known for?

He’s known for The Crown and Matilda the Musical, among other roles .

3. Is the Harry Potter reboot a TV show or movie?

It’s a TV series with each season covering one book.

4. When is the new Harry Potter series releasing?

The release date hasn’t been announced by HBO Max yet.