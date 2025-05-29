J.K. Rowling sets up private fund to offer legal support for 'women’s sex-based rights’: What we know

J.K. Rowling, author of the world-famous Harry Potter novels, has opened a new fund in her name to protect individuals or organizations facing legal action for their sex-based rights. The author has previously spoken out against trans activists and has sponsored such legal and social protests in the past. J.K. Rowling sets up private fund to offer legal support for 'women’s sex-based rights’ (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)(REUTERS)

What we know about the fund

The official website of the J.K. Rowling Women’s Fund (JKRWF) says that it “offers legal funding support to individuals and organizations fighting to retain women’s sex-based rights in the workplace, in public life, and protected female spaces. It provides women with the means and confidence to bring to justice cases that make legal precedents, force policy change, and make positive contributions to women’s lives in the future.”

The fund has also established eligibility criteria to determine who can apply for aid from the organization. Legal representation is open to those who “have lost their livelihoods or are facing tribunals because of their expressed beliefs; are being forced to comply with unreasonable inclusion policies regarding single-sex spaces and services, or female-only clubs and events; are challenging legislation which takes away the freedoms or protections women are entitled to or don’t have adequate means to bring actions to court or to defend themselves”.

The organization also states that it can only help those who have already sought legal representation for their case. The fund is completely sponsored by Rowling’s grants and does not accept any public donations.

Rowling said in a social media post, “I looked into all options and a private fund is the most efficient, streamlined way for me to do this. Lots of people are offering to contribute, which I truly appreciate, but there are many other women’s rights organizations that could do with the money, so donate away, just not to me!”

The logo of JKRWF, Rowling says, is inspired by Athena or Pallas, the goddess of wisdom and war. She explained that Athena’s symbol being incorporated into the logo “signifies a shield and a woman, which seemed appropriate to the aims of the fund – giving women the means to protect themselves against oppression and unfairness.”

Those applying to the fund must be based in the UK or Ireland, and should be able to explain how their lives have been impacted by their beliefs on “biological sex being unchangeable” and provide reasons for requesting financial support. The website includes a form at the end and if a person has gone through all the requirements dictated, they may be considered eligible to receive funding.

Previously, Rowling had funded a legal case that challenged the 2010 Equality Act’s definition of a woman. A Supreme Court ruling earlier this year established sex determined at birth as the way to identify a woman, negating federal recognition of transgender women with Gender Recognition Certificates (GRCs). The ruling banned trans women from competing in the sports category of their identified sex and preceded a judgement by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) which prevented trans people from using lavatory facilities of their choice.

Rowling is considered one of the wealthiest people living in Scotland at present.

– By Stuti Gupta