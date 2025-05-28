New Harry Potter cast unveiled, but the internet has one big concern: 'Their lives won't be the same from here…'

For Potterheads around the globe, the magic is officially back. HBO has finally unveiled the young trio who will step into the iconic shoes of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley in its highly anticipated Harry Potter TV reboot — and the internet is abuzz with opinions, praise, and a touch of anxiety. The new cast of HBO's Harry Potter

After a year-long global search and over 30,000 auditions, the chosen ones are in: Dominic McLaughlin will portray the Boy Who Lived, Arabella Stanton will take on the role of the ever-brilliant Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will wield the wand (and humour) as Ron Weasley. Filming is set to kick off this summer.

In an official statement, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer Mark Mylod said: “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

What the internet is saying

While many were initially sceptical about rebooting such a beloved franchise, early reactions to the casting reveal have been surprisingly warm. “Great head of hair on Ron goddamn,” one user said, clearly impressed with Alastair’s fiery Weasley vibes. “Pretty good casting, I must say. Bravo HBO. Personally, I am really excited for the show to see the stuff that they had to skip in movies,” another commented, referencing the deeper storytelling potential of a series. “They are extremely cute. Best of luck to them, even though I think that this whole project is astoundingly ill-considered,” said one fan, simultaneously supportive and sceptical.

Not everyone was feeling the magic, though, especially when it came to the pressure the child actors are now under. “Honestly, feel bad for them. It’s a huge chance, but the internet will be brutal from all sides for a lot of different reasons. Hope they have good parents and they stay offline,” read one particularly empathetic take on Reddit. “I don't know why this show specifically has made me think a lot about how child actors are treated, but I also feel really bad for them. They are now trapped for a decade or more. If the kid who plays Harry decides after 2 seasons he doesn't want to do it anymore, I have little faith that anyone in his life will support them in quitting the show. These kids are locked in for life, and they aren't old enough to understand that," read another comment. One more commentator said, “Wish them good luck. Their lives won't be the same from here on out. Also, probably will be compared to the ‘Originals’ forever, which might make it even harder.”

Who else is at the table?

While the spotlight is on the new trio, the supporting cast is just as star-studded. Veteran actor John Lithgow will don the beard as Albus Dumbledore, with Janet McTeer as the sharp and unshakeable Professor McGonagall. Paapa Essiedu brings a new edge to Severus Snape, while Nick Frost is stepping into Hagrid’s massive boots. Luke Thallon will portray the jittery Professor Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse joins as the perpetually grumpy caretaker Argus Filch.

With Gardiner leading the creative vision and Mylod directing several episodes, the series is being developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Television and Brontë Film and TV. And yes, J.K. Rowling is listed as an executive producer — a decision that’s already stirred its share of controversy online. What do you think about the new cast?