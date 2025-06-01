Meet Miss World 2025 winner Opal Suchata Chuangsri: 8 things to know about first woman from Thailand to win the crown

It's time to meet the new Miss World: Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand wowed the judges with her brains, beauty and talents, and was crowned Miss World 2025 on May 31, 2025. The 21-year-old was crowned by the previous year's winner, Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková from Czechia. Opal is the first representative from Thailand to win the Miss World title. Also read | Miss World 2025: Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri crowned winner, Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia is the runner-up Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand was crowned Miss World 2025 on May 31 in India.

Who is Opal Suchata Chuangsri?

The 72nd Miss World was held in Hyderabad, and featured 108 contestants from around the world. For those who missed out on watching Miss World 2025 or simply want to learn more about the new winner, we've got you covered. Ahead, get to know Opal as she embarks on this chapter and takes on her brand-new role.

Here are a few facts about Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri:

1. Opal Suchata Chuangsri made history as the first representative of Thailand to win Miss World.

2. According to a June 1 report on Nationthailand.com, before becoming Miss Universe Thailand, Opal, whos is from Phuket, was pursuing a bachelor's degree in politics and international relations at the Faculty of Political Science of Thammasat University.

3. She is proficient in Chinese, having graduated from Triam Udom Suksa School in Bangkok with a specialisation in the Chinese language, the report added

4. Opal also has interests in psychology and anthropology, and she would like to be an ambassador of her country one day, as per Missworld.com.

5. She has volunteered for organisations supporting breast cancer and has 'herself faced surgery at 16'.

6. Opal has a special talent for playing the Ukelele backwards.

7. She has 16 cats and five dogs as pets!

8. Opal also won the contest’s multimedia component and topped the contestant app leaderboard, with over 2.3 million views. She was also Asia and Oceania Continental winner – she was one of the four continental winners.

Opal's winning answer

“I always believe that no matter who you are and no matter how old you are, no matter what title you hold in your life, there is always a person next to you – whether it's a child, whether it's an adult, it could even be your own parents – that look up to you in a way. And the best way to lead people is to lead with their gracefulness in your actions. That is the best thing we can do to the people around us and in our world,” said the 72nd Miss World as per news agency PTI.

She was replying to a question by one of the judges, Sonu Sood. The actor wanted to know what her Miss World journey taught her about the truth and personal responsibility in shaping how the stories are told.

At Miss World 2025, Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu was declared the runner-up. Maja Klajda of Poland was the second runner-up, and Aurelie Joachim of Martinique was the third runner-up. India's Miss World contestant Nandini Gupta was eliminated before she could reach the top 8.