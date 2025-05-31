Miss World 2025: India fails to land in top 8; check out top 4 finalists list

India's Nandini Gupta is out of Miss World 2025 race, currently underway in Hyderabad. The official page for Miss World shared the update on Instagram. Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková will crown the new Miss World tonight.

The top 4 are as follows:

1. Americas & Caribbean – Martinique

2. Africa – Ethiopia

3. Europe – Poland

4. Asia & Oceania – Thailand

Top 8 were:

Americas & Caribbean

Brazil

Martinique

Africa

3. Ethiopia

4. Namibia

Europe

5. Poland

6. Ukraine

Asia & Oceania

7. Philippines

8. Thailand

Nandini was one of the 18 contestants who 'fast tracked' their way into the Top 40 category at the 72nd Miss World contest on Saturday evening at Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad.

Gupta booked her spot at Top 40 by winning the sub event Miss World Top Model on May 24. In an interview to PTI Videos, Gupta had said she came to know about the pageant after she watched ‘Devdas’ and started digging about Aishwarya Rai. “My mother was watching ‘Devdas’ on DVD, I was mesmerised looking at Aishwarya’s beauty, and I asked my mother, ‘Who is she?’ She said, ‘She is Miss World’. I was like ‘How do you become that?’,” Gupta had told PTI, right after she won the Miss India crown.

About Miss World 2025

Grand Finale will be hosted by Stephanie del Valle (Miss World 2016) alongside acclaimed Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar.

Adding to the glamour, Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter are slated to deliver captivating performances.

The panel of judges includes actor and renowned humanitarian Sonu Sood, who will receive the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award.

He will be joined by Sudha Reddy, who recently hosted the Beauty With a Purpose Gala Dinner and Caryna Turrell, Miss England 2014, a public health physician, philanthropist, investor, and Fellow at the University of Cambridge.

Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, will preside over the jury and announce the winner.

Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017 and Bollywood actress, will also make a special appearance.

The Grand Finale will conclude with the crowning of the new Miss World by the reigning titleholder, Krystyna Pyszková, the 71st Miss World, who was crowned last year in Mumbai.

The Miss World 2025 pageant kicked off with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10.