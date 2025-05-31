Miss World 2025 grand finale: Sonu Sood to Sudha Reddy; know the jury panel set to decide who lifts the crown

The countdown to the 72nd Miss World is almost over, as the breathtaking climax to the glam beauty pageant will finally unfold on May 31 at 1 PM GMT/6:30 PM IST, where the winner will be crowned. The ceremony will be held at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. As the world follows the contestants competing for the crown, eyes are also on the celebrated panel of judges who will decide who is truly deserving of it. Miss World's grand finale ceremony will be held in Telangana, with Sonu Sood and Sudha Reddy in the jury panel.(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Miss World 2025 finale today: Who is Nandini Gupta, India's contender at global event

Who are the Miss World judges

The official website of Miss World revealed the jury panel for the 72nd Grand Finale. It includes a humanitarian, philanthropist, public health leader, and former beauty queen.

Here are the 5 judges:

1. Sonu Sood: Renowned humanitarian and actor, who will also receive the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award, per the organisation.

2. Sudha Reddy: She is the Global Ambassador for Beauty With a Purpose 2025. Sudha also hosted the Beauty With a Purpose Gala Dinner recently.

3. Dr Caryna Turrell: Turrell was Miss England 2014. She is also a public health physician, philanthropist, investor, and Fellow at the University of Cambridge.

4. Krystyna Pyszková: Krystyna Pyszková is the reigning Miss World. She will crown her successor at the pageant.

5. Julia Morley CBE: Julia is the chairwoman of the Miss World organisation. She will be heading the jury and announcing the winner this evening.

Other than the judges, the grand finale is set to be star-studded with live performances by Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter. The duo has made waves recently in the entertainment world - Jacqueline’s moves in the ‘Laal Pari’ song from the fifth instalment of Housefull, and Ishaan Khatter’s suave role of prince in Royals. 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar will also be in attendance.

Where can you watch Miss World?

After over a month of rounds involving 108 contestants from around the world, 40 semifinalists, 10 from each of the Americas & Caribbean, Africa, Europe, and Asia & Oceania regions, will move to the quarterfinals. Out of these, 16 contestants have already secured their spots by winning fast-track challenges, including Miss India World, Nandini Gupta.

For those who are keen to catch it live, the Miss World grand finale will be streamed on SonyLiv in India.