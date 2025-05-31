Miss World 2025 finale today: Who is Nandini Gupta, India's contender at global event

Miss World 2025 finale is all set to take place at the HITEX Convention Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. This year, Nandini Gupta, who won the Femina Miss India World 2023 title, will represent the country in the beauty pageant. Let's know all about the diva who might win the coveted crown for India after Manushi Chhillar won it last in 2017. Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta will represent India in Miss World 2025.

Who is Nandini Gupta?

India's contender at the finale, Nandini Gupta, won the 59th edition of the Miss India World in 2023. She is 21 years old and hails from Kota, one of the biggest coaching hubs in the country for engineering and medical aspirants. The new Miss World India holds a Business Management degree. She studied at Saint Paul's Senior Secondary School, Mala Road, before pursuing a degree in business management from Lala Lajpat Rai College, Mumbai, a choice driven by her passion for business and leadership.

Her father is a farmer, her mother a homemaker, and she has a younger sister. “I grew up playing in the fields of mustard, millets, and black chickpeas,” she told SheThePeople in an interview.

‘Always wanted to become Miss World’

From a young age, she dreamed of becoming Miss World. “As a 10-year-old, I always wanted to compete in Femina Miss India when I wanted the Crown for its beauty. But as I grew old, I realised it is just much more than the crown; it's a journey that only a few get to experience. A platform that gives you wings to fly high. Femina Miss India is a place which makes an ordinary girl extraordinary, keeping her simplicity intact,” she told Femina.

According to the Miss India organisation, Ratan Tata is the most influential person in Nandini's life. “[He] does everything for humanity and donates most of it to charity. Loved by Millions and always grounded,” she said in an interview. Additionally, Priyanka Chopra is a beauty queen who inspires her because of her innumerable achievements.

About Miss World

The 72nd Miss World, ‘featuring 108 contestants from across the globe’, will conclude on May 31, 2025, in Hyderabad, Telangana. Krystyna Pyszková, the current Miss World winner from the Czech Republic, will crown her successor. In India, the event will be live-streamed by SonyLIV. The finale is scheduled for Saturday, 1 pm GMT (Greenwich Mean Time Zone), which is Saturday, 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).