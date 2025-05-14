India's Nandini Gupta stuns at Miss World 2025 opening ceremony in traditional masterpiece that took 3 years to create

The 72nd Miss World pageant kicked off with a spectacular inauguration ceremony at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium on May 13. Representing India, Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta stole the spotlight at the opening ceremony as she radiated grace and elegance in traditional Indian attire. (Also read: Miss World 2025 contestants visit Buddhavanam on Buddha Purnima ) Miss India Nandini Gupta along with participants of 110 countries walk the ramp holding their national flags on Saturday. (HT_PRINT)

Nandini Gupta stuns in Gaurang Shah’s handwoven masterpiece

Nandini dazzled at the ceremony in an elegant ensemble by award-winning designer Gaurang Shah. Her outfit beautifully blended Jamdani weaves from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, paying homage to India's rich cultural heritage.

The handwoven fabric showcased two distinct textile traditions: the intricate Jamdani technique and the symbolic Bangdi Mor motif. This thoughtful combination celebrated Indian craftsmanship, artistry, and tradition, making Nandini's look a tribute to the nation's cultural pride.

Creative process behind the ensemble

Speaking to The New Indian Express, in a May 13 interview, Gaurang shared, "The base fabric is handwoven using charkha-spun khadi yarn, intricately interlaced with gold zari Jamdani in a leharia (wave) pattern. The highlight of the outfit is the exquisitely detailed border and palla, featuring the traditional Bangdi Mor motif, four peacocks dancing inside a bangle. Set against an ivory backdrop, the gold zari offers a quiet shimmer, radiating elegance and regality."

Gaurang further shared that the intricate textile took nearly three years to weave. "The weaving of this intricate textile alone took nearly three years," he says. When Nandini's team approached him for Miss World, he instantly envisioned this creation on her. It beautifully encapsulated timeless Indian craftsmanship, making it the perfect choice for a global stage. A team of eight master artisans from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra collaborated to bring this masterpiece to life.

About Nandini Gupta

Nandini Gupta, born in September 2003 in Kota, Rajasthan, completed her schooling at St. Paul's Senior Secondary School and pursued a degree in Business Management from Lala Lajpat Rai College, Mumbai. She won the Femina Miss India 2023 title and is now one of 110 contestants vying for the Miss World 2025 crown.