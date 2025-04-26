Miss India World Nandini Gupta wants to ‘get the fame back to India’ with 7th Miss World crown

The 72nd Miss World pageant will be taking place next month in Hyderabad, Telangana, marking the second consecutive edition happening in India. Femina Miss India World Nandini Gupta, who will be representing the nation at the upcoming pageant calls it a “moment of pride for us all Indians”. “We're waiting for 120 contestants to touch down in India. Hyderabad is known for their legendary hospitality and when they will be here, they'll be taking a lot of memories,” she says. Femina Miss India World Nandini Gupta

The 21-year-old feels the responsibility of the hopes of 1.4 billion Indians on her shoulder, and it motivates her. “Even to think that I will win in India on my home soil, in front of my people, that thought gives me chills every time. The day that I wear the blue crown, I will get that fame back to India where it will be the country that has seven crowns,” she gushes.

Nandini comes from a farming background and credits her father for instiling confidence in her: “I come from a background where girls are often told that your dreams are too big for you, but I have changed the narrative through my family’s support. My father doesn't know how to drive, but he made sure that I would drive a 40 foot harvester. He believes that his daughters should know strength in all forms. I am a product of passion, power and compassion, and if I can achieve something in life, I will pave the way for others too.”

A standout feature about Miss World is its social cause, Beauty With A Purpose (BWAP). Nandini’s BWAP project is named Project Ekta, for differently abled people and it is inspired by someone close in her life. “My uncle has polio in his tongue, developmental delays and intellectual disabilities. I saw that the world that he's living in, it's not built for him. People would love him conditionally, and he was called mental, psycho, mad man. I could understand the pain that he was in. The question that what would happen to those people who are similar to my uncle, but don't have the same support as him, became my purpose, Project Ekta. Through that, I aim to build a ‘one’ community where every individual is welcomed, not because of sympathy, but in a celebration of differences,” she shares.

Nandini finds her inspiration in former Miss Worlds and actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. “They not only have different roles to play in their daily routines, but also play different roles in front of the camera. They can outshine anyone, but they make sure that they give the spotlight to each and everyone around them. They are compassionate, ambitious and empower everyone around them,” she says.

But does she have an ambition to follow in their footsteps and get in front of the camera too? “I want to be a globally recognised performer, who moves people’s heart through her art. I believe stage and cinema have a lot of power to heal, unite and bring a impact in people's life. I also want to have my own start up of sustainable lab grown diamonds, which reflect not just beauty but values too. My business will survive on three Es—elegant, ethical and empowering,” she responds.