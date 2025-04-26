Desi fans not impressed by Priyanka Chopra’s Heads of State trailer, want Vishal Bharadwaj to send her a script

Priyanka plays MI6 agent in Head of States

The Head of States trailer dropped on Wednesday. It shows Priyanka playing MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who is on a mission to bring down a global conspiracy. The trailer reminded fans of her roles as Alex Parish from Quantico (2015-2018) and Nadia Sinh from Citadel (and its second season, which will release in 2026). Internet users pointed out the pattern and mulled how they would want the actor back in Bollywood to do much more meaningful roles.

Fans say ‘it is time PC breaks this pattern’

A user on Reddit wrote, "This is the most boring trailer I have seen in a while, and I thought Citadel was the boring one. Hollywood is very similar to Bollywood, which is similar to Netflix, these days. Soulless, celeb-packed films with weak stories, cash-making machines, loads of CGI, meh action and monotone dialogues and casts who have no chemistry with each other. It's time PC breaks this pattern. It's been years, we expect better."

Another user wrote, "If you ask me, Priyanka doesn't even deserve this based on her track record over 10 years in Hollywood now." A third one wrote, "Did dirty to Priyanka lol. I guess she will remain underutilised in Hollywood. (Maybe coz of intense competition, unlike in Bollywood now), Is she getting typecast? She'd better come back to Bollywood professionally."

Another user pointed out, "Hope she doesn't just die in the movie like Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in Ghosted." Another said, "So basically PC is playing another Quantico-Citadel character."

A user on X (formerly Twitter) begged Vishal Bhardwaj to send Priyanka a script. "I’m begging Vishal Bhardwaj to send her a script. I want Barfi and 7 Khoon Maaf Priyanka back," the user wrote.

About Head of States Trailer

The trailer begins with a series of tragic yet comic events, when the US President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba) realise that they are in danger as their flight is attacked mid-air. Priyanka makes her entry as MI6 agent Noel Bisset and single-handedly takes down gunmen while announcing that there is no backup on this plan. That propels the two heads of states to realise that they better get going and find a way to work together as soon as possible.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State premieres globally on Prime Video on July 2. It also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.