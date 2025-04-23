Heads of State trailer: Priyanka Chopra packs a punch with John Cena and Idris Elba for company. Watch

Heads of State trailer: Priyanka Chopra more than holds her own in the action-packed trailer of her upcoming feature, which was released by the makers on Wednesday. The actor plays a brilliant MI6 agent who is on a mission to bring down a global conspiracy in this Prime Video release. (Also read: 'Deeply anguished' Priyanka Chopra condemns heinous attack in Pahalgam: ‘This is not a tragedy we can move past from’) Priyanka Chopra goes full action in the trailer of Heads of State.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with a series of unforeseen tragi-comic events, when U.S. President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), realise that they are part of a conspiracy when their flight is attacked mid-air. They ultimately survive but must quickly set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world, which can happen only if they can work together.

Here, Priyanka makes her entry as MI6 agent Noel Bisset who says, “A lot of people want you dead. My mission is to deliver you to the most secure location of this continent.” She single-handedly takes down masked gunmen and coolly announces that there is no backup on this plan, so they better get going on the run and find a way to work together as soon as possible.

Heads of State also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles and is directed by Ilya Naishuller, who

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Priyanka nails it when it comes to action.” A second fan said, “The desi girl priyanka killing it ❤.” A comment read, “Can't wait to see this, looks fun and the action is so cool.”

Heads of State premieres globally on Prime Video on July 2. It will be dubbed in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.