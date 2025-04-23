'Deeply anguished' Priyanka Chopra condemns heinous attack in Pahalgam: ‘This is not a tragedy we can move past from’

Several Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have strongly reacted to the henious attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which left at least 26 civilians dead and several others injured. Priyanka Chopra is the latest star to condemn the attack, as she penned a note on her Instagram account to mourn the loss of innocent lives in this act of violence. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan condemns Pahalgam terror attack, calls it an ‘inhumane act of violence’) Priyanka Chopra reacted strongly to the terror attack on Pahalgam.

What Priyanka said

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka said, “What happened in Pahalgam is reprehensible. People were there on vacations, honeymoons, celebrating with their families. Just taking in the beauty of Kashmir. So many innocent lives were caught in a storm they never asked for. Targeted, right in front of their loved ones.”

The note further read, “This heinous attack should shake the conscience of humanity. This will haunt us for a long time. To those grieving, displaced, mourning, and living in fear, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I'm so deeply anguished by this.”

About the Pahalgam attack

The incident happened on Tuesday at 3 pm when the terrorists opened fire on innocent civilians in Pahalgam's Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 26 people lost their lives, with 20 more injured.

PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have vowed to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly attack to justice. “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger,” Modi posted on X on Tuesday.

Echoing the sentiment, Amit Shah said, “Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences”.