'And now there's only grief': Emotional Alia Bhatt wonders how we can even ask Pahalgam victims to find strength

Alia Bhatt is heartbroken after the shocking news of terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 people and leaving several injured on April 22. The actor expressed sadness on social media while praying for peace and strength for the families affected. Alia Bhatt mourns the loss of innocent lives in Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.(Instagram)

(Also read: Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun revisit memories of Pahalgam; Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu call attack ‘heartbreaking)

On Wednesday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a long, emotional note that read, “The news from Pahalgam is heartbreaking. Innocent lives lost. Tourists, families, people who were just... living. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there's only grief. And the unbearable weight of it. Every time something like this happens, it chips away at our shared humanity. May those souls rest in peace. And may those left behind find strength somehow - though I don't know how we even begin to ask that of them.”

Bollywood stars condemn the heinous act

Several celebrities from the film industry came out to condemn the attack. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Beyond heartbroken for the victims and their families. Praying for the live lost." Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma also shared her heartfelt condolences on Instagram and wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about the cold-blooded terror attack on innocent people in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Heartfelt, prayers and condolences to their families. This is a heinous attack that will never be forgotten”.

Akshay Kumar took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to express anger, writing, “Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families”.

Vicky Kaushal “can't imagine the pain” as he took to Instagram and wrote, "Can't imagine the pain of the family members who lost their loved ones in the absolutely inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam. My deepest condolences and prayers”.

Janhvi Kapoor was “at a loss for words” after reading about the news as she wrote, “Shocked and heart broken for the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Cowardly, trigger happy, soullessly conditioned monsters on a mission to carry out barbaric acts of injustice in the misinformed guise of duty. I pray for justice but i fear this time nothing will be enough to quell this seething anger caused by such repeated acts of terror and evil. Praying for the souls we lost and their families. Your people are with you. We mourn with you. May gods strength see you through this unimaginable pain”.