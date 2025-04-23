Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun revisit memories of Pahalgam; Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu call attack ‘heartbreaking’

26 people were killed and 17 were injured in a suspected terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. Reuters reported that the police called it ‘the worst such attack in the country in nearly two decades’. Numerous Tollywood celebrities, including Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun and Jr NTR, condemned the attack and offered condolences to the affected families. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra condemn Pahalgam terror attack: ‘This can’t be forgiven') Vijay Deverakona, Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan condemned the attack on tourists in Pahalgam.(Instagram/PTI/ANI)

Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun talk of the kind-hearted people of Kashmir

Vijay recollected how he celebrated his birthday in the beautiful locales of Pahalgam two years ago, which was rocked by terror today. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I celebrated my birthday 2 years ago in Pahalgam, amidst shooting a film, amidst laughter, amidst my local Kashmiri friends who took the greatest care of us.. “

He added, “What happened yesterday is heartbreaking and infuriating - calling yourself a Force and shooting tourists is the most shameful embarrassing and cowardly act of dumb terrorism hiding behind guns. We stand with the victims and their families. We stand with Kashmir. And i hope these cowards are cleaned out. Swiftly. India will never bow to terror.”

Arjun also showed support to the locals of Kashmir and the bereaved families, “Soo heart broken by #Pahalgam Attack . Such a beautiful place with kind hearted people . Condolences to all the families, near and dear of the victims. May their innocent souls rest in peace . Truly Heart breaking.”

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu send condolences to bereaved families

Numerous other celebrities wrote of how this incident left them heartbroken. Chiranjeevi wrote, “The ghastly attack killing 26 innocent people and tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir is horrifying and heartbreaking. It is an unpardonable act of cruelty. My heart goes out to the families of those killed. Nothing can undo the loss they suffered. My condolences and prayers for them.”

Mahesh Babu called it a ‘dark day’ and wrote, “A dark day… Deeply saddened by the attack in #Pahalgam. Hope we find the strength to stand together against such cruelty..My thoughts and prayers are with the families during this difficult time….” Jr NTR shared a similar sentiment, “Heart goes out to the victims of the #Pahalgam attack. My thoughts are with their families. Praying for peace and justice.”

Ram Charan, Vishnu Manchu ask people to stand united

Ram Charan wrote of how there’s no space in society for such terror, “Shocked and saddened by the terror attack in Pahalgam. Such incidents have no place in our society and should be strongly condemned. My prayers are with the families of those affected.”

Vishnu Manchu wrote, “The cowardly attack in Pahalgam is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the families of the brave souls we lost. In moments like this, we must stand stronger—united in grief, and united in spirit. Terror can never divide us. Jai Hind.”

Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, actor Pawan, wrote of how terrorism remains a matter of grave concern in the country despite the ruling party’s efforts to eradicate it. “I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic terrorist attack that took place today at Baisaran, Pahalgam, Anantnag region of Jammu and Kashmir, often known as "Mini Switzerland." The deaths of 27 innocent tourists and the injuries of 20 others are extremely horrible. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he wrote.