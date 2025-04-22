All India Students' Federation demands cases be filed on Allu Arjun-Sreeleela for alleged misleading endorsement

The All India Students’ Federation’s (AISF) Vijayawada chapter has released a video demanding that Allu Arjun and Sreeleela face legal consequences for an alleged misleading endorsement for an educational institution. The union has asked that the actors face similar consequences to those recently booked for promoting betting apps on social media. (Also Read: 'Same same but different': Internet says Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka and Sreeleela ‘look like twins’ in adorable pics) A student association has called out Sreeleela and Allu Arjun for their endorsements.

AISF demands action against Allu Arjun-Sreeleela

An AISF representative from Vijayawada held up a front page advertisement of Arjun and Sreeleela for an educational institution. The rep said, “Actors like Sreeleela and Allu Arjun endorse some educational institutions and mislead students. They are saying no one but students at Sri Chaitanya get good ranks and are being offered a good education. They are taking money to promote such brands, and those who believe them are paying lakhs of rupees and facing numerous problems in the hostels.”

The representative of the students’ union also alleged that Arjun and Sreeleela consented to such endorsements without even fact-checking whether the students did in fact receive these ranks. “We demand that cases be filed against Sreeleela and Allu Arjun for ruining students’ lives. The same must be done here, like cases filed on actors endorsing betting apps. These actors don’t even know if these students have gotten these ranks before agreeing to advertise. We demand that action be taken against them,” they said.

Actors recently booked for endorsing betting apps

In March, cases were registered against Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Lakshmi Manchu, Pranitha Subhash and Nidhhi Agerwal, apart from 19 social media influencers for allegedly promoting betting apps. A businessman accused the celebrities of endorsing betting apps on social media through pop-up ads and other means. According to PTI, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, the Gaming Act, and the IT Act on March 19.