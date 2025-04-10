Vijay Deverakonda drops a cute comment for fan hilariously trying to help him save money

Actor Vijay Deverakonda did not miss a cute fan request on Instagram. When a female fan posted a new reel in which her mother hilariously tried to help the actor get ‘free stitching’ class to save money in his clothing brand business, Vijay made sure to made the fan's day by leaving an adorable comment for the gesture. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda responds to Chris Martin's joke about being from Telangana: ‘Podusthunna Poddumeeda X Coldplay mashup’) Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in Kingdom.

What the fan posted

In the video, the female fan shared how her mother was figuring out Instagram by sharing random reels to her followers. Vijay was also one of them. So she thought of sending a reel on ‘free stitching’ advertisement that could help him with the business of his clothing brand. The fan giggled at this gesture in the video, and wrote in the caption, “My cute innocent mom still trying to figure out Instagram (red heart emoticon) @thedeverakonda.”

Vijay's comment

Soon, the post caught the attention of Vijay himself. He commented, "Thank you Aunty (red heart emoticon) I’ll also send you some interesting reels."

Vijay, who was last seen in The Family Star and in a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD.

He will be seen next in Kingdom, a Gowtam Tinnanuri-directorial which was tentatively titled VD12. The teaser was shared in February, which saw Vijay sporting a new look. He sports a rugged look in both pictures, with cropped hair and a beard. While little is revealed about Vijay's character, he's shown fighting someone with a police shield protecting him in one scene. The film, produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Kingdom will be released in theatres on May 30.

Vijay also has a film lined up with Rahul Sankrithyan again after Taxiwaala for VD 14, a period drama. More information about the film is awaited.