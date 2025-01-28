Vijay Deverakonda responds to Chris Martin's joke about being from Telangana: ‘Podusthunna Poddumeeda X Coldplay mashup’

British band Coldplay performed in India recently, with their final concert taking place in Ahmedabad over the weekend. During the show, lead singer Chris Martin joked about being from Telangana, which caught Vijay Deverakonda’s attention. (Also Read: Coldplay gives India's largest concert ever with 1.34 lakh fans, more than Diljit-Justin Bieber's biggest shows combined) Coldplay's Chris Martin joked about being from Telangana and Vijay Deverakonda reacted.

What did Chris Martin say

As the band wrapped up their shows in India, Chris joked about how they were an Indian band with all the members hailing from different parts of the country. In the video that caught everyone’s attention, Chris joked that he was from Telangana.

In the video Chris says, “Everyone knows that I am from Telangana.” During the concert, the singer had said, “I would like to say thank you to the rest of the band. We've been brothers now for 29 years. And, it's just the most amazing thing to be part of, and what most of you don't know is that all four of us were born in India, so we're already an Indian band.”

He then pointed towards bassist Guy Berryman and added, “He looks like he is from Scotland, but he is not. He is from Tamil Nadu. Everyone knows that I am from Telangana. And please welcome all the way from Ahmedabad, 100 per cent Gujarati, on the drums and everything else. In many ways, the leader of our band, the person who keeps us together, the lovely, incredibly bright, beautiful, and scary Will Champion.”

Vijay Deverakonda reacts

Vijay posted a portion of the video on his Instagram stories, ‘welcoming’ the singer to the state. He wrote, “Chris Martin (heart emoji) welcome! someone needs to make a Podusthunna poddumeeda X Coldplay mashup.”

A screen grab of Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram stories.

For the unversed, Podusthunna Poddumeeda is a song from the 2011 film Jai Bolo Telangana, based on the Telangana movement. Composed by the late Chakri, the song was written and sung by the late Gummadi Vittal Rao, known as Gaddar, the poet, singer, and communist revolutionary who fought for the statehood of Telangana.

Vijay, who was last seen in The Family Star and in a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, will soon star in projects helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Rahul Sankrityan and Ravi Kiran Kola.