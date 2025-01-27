Coldplay's Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson spotted at Mahakumbh | Watch

Coldplay’s co-founder and singer Chris Martin on Monday arrived at the magnificent Mahakumbh Mela with Hollywood actress and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson. Coldplay founder and singer Chris Martin at Mahakumbh Mela.(ANI)

The global artists' visit to the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj drew massive attention as they arrived in the holy city dressed in saffron-coloured attire, news agency ANI reported.

The couple’s visit comes after their recent performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad as part of Coldplay's India "Music of the Spheres World Tour.'

In visuals captured by ANI, the couple appeared in high spirits as they were seen sitting in a car, making their way through the bustling crowd at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Chris and Dakota had arrived in India earlier this month, on January 16, as part of Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres” tour.

Coldplay performs ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam' in Ahmedabad

During the Ahmedabad concert, Chris paid a heartfelt tribute to India by singing patriotic tracks such as 'Vande Mataram' and 'Maa Tujhhe Salaam.' He also extended the Republic Day wishes to the crowd.

The soulful performance immediately enthralled the audience, and they reciprocated with loud cheers and applause.

‘O Jaspit Bumrah’: Chris Martin's cheeky Cricket dig at Bumrah

In another special moment during his concert, Chris also dedicated a beautiful song to the Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.

In a cheeky dig, Martin admitted that he didn't like him "destroying" the English batting lineup with his fiery bowling."O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket," Chris can be seen singing the song in a video shared on Disney Hotstar's Instagram handle.

Coldplay's Sunday show was live-streamed on the OTT platform Disney Hotstar. Chris Martin concluded the concert by expressing gratitude and love for the vibrant crowd.