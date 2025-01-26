Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Chris Martin stops midway through his performance to protect a fan

Chris Martin protects a fan

During his performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, there was a point when he stopped his concert to protect his fan. As the crowd surged forward, Chris swiftly intervened, momentarily stopping the concert to prevent a fan from getting squished amid the crowd.

After ensuring that the fan was safe, he resumed his performance, with the audience cheering for him.

There was another special moment for his fans. During his speech, Chris noticed the couple standing near the stage, holding a banner with their request written on it. Touched by their enthusiasm, he invited them to join him on stage. It was followed by a performance of Everglow, which left the audience spellbound. Chris Martin also delivered a heartfelt rendition of Vande Mataram as a tribute to India on the occasion of Republic Day

About the performance

Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert was held at the Narendra Modi stadium in the city’s Motera area on January 25 and 26. The band kicked off their Music of the Spheres India tour in Mumbai on January 18. They performed at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. During the concerts, Coldplay gave shoutouts to actor Shah Rukh Khan and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, and even apologised to India for the atrocities committed by the British Raj in the past. Chris Martin also attended the five-year anniversary celebration of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

In addition to Chris, the band includes guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.