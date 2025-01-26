Jasprit Bumrah attends Coldplay Ahmedabad concert, Chris Martin dedicates special song for 'best bowler in all cricket'

Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah upped the star quotient at British band Coldplay's final concert in India on Sunday, where he attended the concert in Ahmedabad. The fast bowler was in the audience as the lead singer, Chris Martin sang for him during the Republic Day concert. This not-so-surprise appearance happened after Bumrah was mentioned by Martin on stage last week at the band's concert in Mumbai. Days later, the singer read a message from ‘Bumrah’s lawyers' about unauthorised use of his name. Fans had speculated this was a build-up to the star cricketer's appearance at the gig. (Also read: Coldplay’s Chris Martin halts Mumbai concert to read 'letter from Jasprit Bumrah’s lawyers,' leaves fans in splits) Jasprit Bumrah surprised (some of) the audience at Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert on Sunday.

Bumrah appeared towards the end of Sunday's concert in Ahmedabad as Chris and the band performed on stage B. As Chris spoke to the crowd, the camera panned to Jasprit Bumrah in the audience. Chris then sang an impromptu song for the ‘best bowler in all of cricket’.

When Chris Martin read a letter from Bumrah's ‘lawyer’

Chris Martin first mentioned Jasprit Bumrah's name at Coldplay's first tour concert in Mumbai last week. The surprise announcement was followed by an amusing segment in last Tuesday's next concert. Chris paused the show and said, “I’m so sorry, but I have to read a letter from Jasprit Bumrah’s lawyer. I have to read it because otherwise, we could be sent to prison and wouldn’t be able to perform in Ahmedabad.”

Reading the letter aloud on the microphone, Chris said, “Dear Coldplay, in your first and second show, you mentioned Jasprit Bumrah without permission. It’s illegal—you can’t mention Jasprit. Who do you think you are, you stupid Englishman? It also says, Mr. Jasprit Bumrah is the greatest bowler in the whole wide world, and you are just a silly singer.” The letter and its tone convinced many fans that it was part of a publicity stunt building up towards Bumrah's appearance in Ahmedabad, the cricketer's hometown.

About Coldplay's concerts in India

The concert, part of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour, is streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts have been a resounding success. Celebrities like Shreya Ghoshal, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda Naveli, Kajal Aggarwal, and others were spotted enjoying the shows.