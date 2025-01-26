Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert sparks frenzy as ticket scalpers swarm Narendra Modi Stadium

Coldplay’s much-anticipated arrival in Ahmedabad for their largest concerts to date at the Narendra Modi Stadium created a frenzy among fans and ticket scalpers alike. A video shared on social media ahead of the first concert showed thousands of eager fans gathering outside the stadium, many holding up tickets for resale in a chaotic bid to cash in on the demand. The caption of the viral post summed up the scene: people lined up not just to watch Coldplay but also to trade tickets in front of the stadium gates. Coldplay on Saturday performed its largest concert ever in Ahmedabad.(AFP)

Earlier, in September, BookMyShow's website and mobile app crashed immediately after bookings opened for the British band India concert.

Take a look at the video:

Coldplay made history on Saturday by performing its largest concert ever in Ahmedabad. The British rock band rocked the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera region, which has a seating capacity of over 100,000 spectators.

The official X handle of Coldplay shared a picture of their performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium and wrote in the caption, “Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad (red heart emoji) See you again tomorrow - and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm (sparkle emoji).” Coldplay will do another concert at the same venue, again one of its biggest yet, on Sunday. This show will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India on the occasion of Republic Day.

The British band, fronted by Chris Martin, had arrived in Gujarat on Saturday, marking the beginning of their two-night performance. In a light-hearted moment shared on Instagram, Martin was seen riding pillion on a scooter through Ahmedabad, wearing a casual black T-shirt and olive green shorts. His amazement at the streets of the city, as expressed in the video, charmed fans globally.

To manage the overwhelming crowd, Gujarat Police deployed over 3,800 officers and set up 400 CCTV cameras across the venue. Undercover officers, including female personnel, were also present to ensure the safety of fans during the event.

