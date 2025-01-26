Coldplay thanks Ahmedabad for its biggest ever concert: ‘Totally mind-blowing’

Coldplay thanks Ahmedabad

The official X handle of Coldplay shared a picture of their performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium and wrote in the caption, “Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad (red heart emoji) See you again tomorrow - and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm (sparkle emoji).” Coldplay will do another concert at the same venue, again one of its biggest yet, on Sunday. This show will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India on the occasion of Republic Day.

Earlier on Saturday, Coldplay posted another picture from the stadium, in which they drew a cricket ball and signed it off as “Ahmedabad, 1/25.” The caption stated, “I think even Jasprit might struggle to bowl with this badly drawn ball, but at least it is almost Spherical. It is such a pleasure to be here at this amazing stadium and to play in Ahmedabad for the very first time.” Coldplay's shoutouts to the popular cricket continue from their gigs in Mumbai. During one of the concerts in Mumbai earlier this month, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin showed a clip of how Jasprit Bumrah's balling ‘destroyed’ their homeland England and led India to victory in a cricket match.

Coldplay's final leg of tour in India

Spectators took to social media to share stunning visuals of the British band's concert experience on Saturday.

Coldplay will conclude its Music of the Spheres India tour after three concerts in Mumbai with a second gig in Ahmedabad on Sunday. As many as 3,825 policemen will be deployed in and around the stadium, which is the largest cricket stadium of the world. A team from the National Security Guard, a special forces unit, is a part of the elaborate security apparatus set up.