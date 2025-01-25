When and where to stream Coldplay concert live: How to watch Chris Martin and band's Ahmedabad performance on OTT

Coldplay is coming to your screens! If you missed getting tickets for the shows of the India tour of singer Chris Martin then there is no need to worry as the show is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. This Republic Day, January 26th, the Coldplay performance will premiere LIVE from Ahmedabad's concert. (Also read: Chris Martin says ‘what the heck’, ‘arrives in Ahmedabad’ for Coldplay's biggest concert on scooter. Watch) Musician Chris Martin (L) of the British rock band Coldplay, performs onstage during a concert as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, at the D.Y. Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 2025. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE-----(AFP)

Coldplay arrives on Disney+ Hotstar

The grand event will be streamed live from Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The concert can be streamed on Republic Day when it premieres on 7:45 PM.

Check out the Instagram post of the OTT platform here:

More details

The official Instagram handle of Coldplay shared a video on Stories on Friday evening. In the video, we see a back shot of Chris sitting on the pillion seat on a scooter. As the driver dials up the race in an empty street, one can hear Chris exclaim, “What the heck!” The text along with the video stated, “Arriving in Ahmedabad.”

Several stars attended Coldplay's concert in Mumbai, from Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan, to Kartik Aaryan, singer Shreya Ghoshal, Sachin Tendulkar And Sara Tendulkar, Mrunal Thakur and more. Chris landed in Mumbai with girlfriend Dakota Johnson before the concert and were spotted at a temple in the city. They also took a

Coldplay kicked off their Music of the Spheres India tour in Mumbai on January 18. They performed at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. During the concerts, Coldplay gave shoutouts to actor Shah Rukh Khan and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, and even apologised to India for the atrocities committed by the British Raj in the past. Chris Martin also attended the five-year anniversary celebration of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.