Chris Martin says ‘what the heck’, ‘arrives in Ahmedabad’ for Coldplay's biggest concert on scooter. Watch

Chris Martin arrives in Ahmedabad

The official Instagram handle of Coldplay shared a video on Stories on Friday evening. In the video, we see a back shot of Chris sitting on the pillion seat on a scooter. As the driver dials up the race in an empty street, one can hear Chris exclaim, “What the heck!” The text along with the video stated, “Arriving in Ahmedabad.” Coldplay also shared a front-angle picture of Chris, wearing a black T-shirt, olive green shorts, and white shoes, sitting on the white scooter.

Coldplay's Ahmedabad concerts

The British rock band will perform at the Narendra Modi stadium in the city’s Motera area on January 25 and 26 as part of its India tour. The venue is the world’s largest cricket stadium that can accommodate more than 1 lakh spectators. Dignitaries and VVIPs from India and across the world are expected to attend the concert.

While the concert will start around 5.30 pm and end at 10 pm, the entry gates of the stadium will be opened for spectators at 2 pm. A team from the National Security Guard and a special forces unit will be a part of the elaborate security apparatus set up. As many as 3,825 policemen will be deployed in and around the stadium. The concert will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Coldplay kicked off their Music of the Spheres India tour in Mumbai on January 18. They performed at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. During the concerts, Coldplay gave shoutouts to actor Shah Rukh Khan and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, and even apologised to India for the atrocities committed by the British Raj in the past. Chris Martin also attended the five-year anniversary celebration of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.