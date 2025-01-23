Coldplay x Master Blaster: Chris Martin attends 5 year anniversary celebration of Sachin Tendulkar Foundation

Coldplay singer Chris Martin attended a close-knit celebration of five year anniversary of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sachin recently attended the Coldplay concert in Mumbai. (Also Read: Coldplay’s Chris Martin halts Mumbai concert to read 'letter from Jasprit Bumrah’s lawyers,' leaves fans in splits) Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, and Sara Tendulkar with Chris Martin at the 5-year anniversary celebration of The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

Chris meets Sachin

The official Instagram handle of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation shared a picture in which Sachin, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, and daughter Sara Tendulkar posed with Chris. The caption stated, “Five years into this journey of making sports, health and education accessible, we reflect on how far we’ve come. It’s still early days, yet we’re proud of the progress made, made possible by an incredible set of partners who share our vision. Thank you to all the well-wishers who joined us, including Chris Martin, for making this milestone special. Together, we aspire to scale greater heights and continue to #5hineBrighterTogether.”

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, established by Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, has marked five years of serving the less privileged and the needy in in the areas of health, education, and sports for development.

To celebrate the occasion, the STF organised a closed-knit celebration at the Bombay Club. It was attended by Coldplay singer Chris Martin, who engaged in a private conversation with Sachin, a press release by the STF stated.

Chris donned a dapper look as he wore an all-black outfit paired with white sneakers. He congratulated Sachin for the achievement and his commitment to ensuring better living for the needy with primary focus areas of health, education, and sports for children.

The theme of the evening, "Shine Brighter Together" shed light on the Foundation's core idea of impacting lives, especially children through sports, health and education. As for Sara Tendulkar, who recently donned the mantle of Director at the Foundation, this evening marked her first official engagement.

Coldplay in India

Coldplay is in India for their Music of the Spheres tour. They performed in Mumbai on January 18,19, and 21. They will now head to Ahmedabad for two concerts on January 25 and 26. The latter will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

– With ANI inputs