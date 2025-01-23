Menu Explore
Kartik Aaryan vibes with ‘sky full of stars’ at his college campus, attends Coldplay concert at DY Patil Stadium. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 23, 2025 11:44 AM IST

Days after getting his engineering degree from DY Patil University, Kartik Aaryan returned to the college campus for Coldplay's concert.

Kartik Aaryan returned to his college campus again, days after receiving his engineering degree for the course which he completed more than a decade ago. However, this time, Kartik visited the DY Patil Stadium to attend British rock band Coldplay's Mumbai concert. (Also Read – Kartik Aaryan says he has lost film roles to star kids, has 'made peace' with it: 'It’s not their fault')

Kartik Aaryan attends Coldplay concert at DY Patil Stadium.
Kartik Aaryan attends Coldplay concert at DY Patil Stadium.

Kartik at Coldplay concert

Kartik took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday evening and shared a Reel in which he, wearing a black t-shirt and a grey hoodie, is seen recording a selfie video from the stadium balcony, capturing the blue glowbands and flashlights raised in the air by the audience during Coldplay's performance of popular track A Sky Full Of Stars. Kartik captioned the post, “Sky Full Of Stars In My College Campus (yo emoji) Pure Magic (sparkle emoji).”

Kartik goes back to college

Earlier this month, Kartik visited his alma mater, DY Patil University, in Navi Mumbai. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star was awarded his engineering degree at the college's convocation ceremony. He got his degree more than a decade after first enrolling in the course. Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped a video in which he could be seen receiving a grand welcome at his college. Not only did he interact with the students but also shook his leg on his hit tracks with them.

"From sitting on the backbench to standing on the stage for my convocation - what a journey it's been DY Patil University, you gave me memories, dreams, and now, finally, my degree (only took over a decade!). Thank you, Vijay Patil Sir, my incredible teachers, and the young dreamers here for all the love- this feels like coming home," he captioned the post.

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for his next venture, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions. The film, set to release in 2026, promises to be a delightful romantic comedy. Additionally, Kartik is collaborating with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu on another untitled project.

