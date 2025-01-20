Kartik Aaryan says he has lost film roles to star kids, has 'made peace' with it: 'It’s not their fault'

Kartik Aaryan addressed the oft-talked-about trend of 'outsiders' in Bollywood losing acting opportunities to performers who belong to film families. The insider vs outsider debate has raged on in the film fraternity for years, and Kartik revealed that he, too, has suffered because of the perceived preference for star kids. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan accepts he has a 'love and hate relationship’ with Karan Johar) Kartik Aaryan talks about losing roles to industry insiders.

Kartik Aaryan on losing roles to people from film families

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Kartik said, “Meri bhi opportunities kayi baar aise gayi hai jahan pe mujhe aisa laga ki (I have also lost opportunities where I thought) maybe I should have gotten the opportunity rather than someone who is from the family or whatever.”

The insider vs outsider debate refers to a perception that young actors who are children or relatives of established stars find it easier to get roles than those who come from outside the industry, with no godfathers or guides. However, Kartik said that he has made his peace with this trend. “It’s not their fault. I have made my peace with it. If I had been born in that family, the same would have happened to me too,” the actor added.

Kartik Aaryan's recent films

Kartik had a good 2024, with both critical acclaim and commercial success coming his way. The actor first appeared in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. While the film did not do well at the box office, Kartik was praised for his portrayal of Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar in the sports biopic.

His next release - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - was a runaway hit. The Diwali release earned close to ₹400 crore, edging ahead of the multi-starrer action film Singham Again, which was released on the same day. He is set to be seen in Aashiqui 3, which was announced in 2023. However, the film is reportedly delayed now.