Kartik Aaryan says he lied to Kabir Khan to land role in Chandu Champion: '1.5 minutes of lying cost me 1.5 years

What did he say

During a session at Agenda Aaj Tak 2024, Kartik looked back at his role in the film Chandu Champion, revealing how he lied about his swimming skills to get the part in the Kabir Khan directorial, as per India Today.

At one point in the middle of the session, Kartik was asked if he had ever lied for a film. The actor confessed that he did it for Chandu Champion when Kabir asked him if he knew how to swim.

"I had already read the script and really loved it. So when Kabir sir asked me if I knew how professional swimming, I lied and said that I do. In reality, I could only do enough to keep myself afloat,” he said.

Kartik, who underwent a massive physical transformation for the role in the biopic, trained hard to cover his lie and learn to swim. In the film, he is seen swimming and winning a medal for the same.

He shared that he had to train hard for one and a half years. "One and a half minutes of lying cost me one and a half years,” Kartik joked.

About the film

Chandu Champion is a biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist, born on November 1, 1944, in Maharashtra. The film traced different phases and obstacles of his life. Petkar excelled in multiple sports, especially wrestling and hockey. Chandu Champion also marks Kartik’s first collaboration with Kabir. The film is jointly Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

The film was released on June 14 and failed to perform well at the box office.