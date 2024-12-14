Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kartik Aaryan says he lied to Kabir Khan to land role in Chandu Champion: '1.5 minutes of lying cost me 1.5 years

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Dec 14, 2024 09:36 AM IST

In Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan brought the life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar alive onscreen. Kabir Khan directed the film.

Actor Kartik Aaryan confessed to having told a lie to grab a role in a film. Recently, he admitted to lying about his ability to swim in order to impress filmmaker Kabir Khan to get a role in Chandu Champion. Also read: Kartik Aaryan says he won't get ‘industry support’ despite Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 success: ‘Nobody will rally behind me’

Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion underperformed at the box office.
Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion underperformed at the box office.

What did he say

During a session at Agenda Aaj Tak 2024, Kartik looked back at his role in the film Chandu Champion, revealing how he lied about his swimming skills to get the part in the Kabir Khan directorial, as per India Today.

At one point in the middle of the session, Kartik was asked if he had ever lied for a film. The actor confessed that he did it for Chandu Champion when Kabir asked him if he knew how to swim.

"I had already read the script and really loved it. So when Kabir sir asked me if I knew how professional swimming, I lied and said that I do. In reality, I could only do enough to keep myself afloat,” he said.

Kartik, who underwent a massive physical transformation for the role in the biopic, trained hard to cover his lie and learn to swim. In the film, he is seen swimming and winning a medal for the same.

He shared that he had to train hard for one and a half years. "One and a half minutes of lying cost me one and a half years,” Kartik joked.

About the film

Chandu Champion is a biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist, born on November 1, 1944, in Maharashtra. The film traced different phases and obstacles of his life. Petkar excelled in multiple sports, especially wrestling and hockey. Chandu Champion also marks Kartik’s first collaboration with Kabir. The film is jointly Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

The film was released on June 14 and failed to perform well at the box office.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On