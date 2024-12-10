Kartik Aaryan says he won't get ‘industry support’ despite Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 success: ‘Nobody will rally behind me’

Kartik Aaryan has had a fabulous year. He received rave reviews for Chandu Champion and then went on to deliver a box office superhit with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But the actor knows that he has to fight for his way forward in the industry. In an interview with GQ, the actor said that despite the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 he ‘won’t get any industry support.’ (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan film overtakes Singham Again, storms past ₹300 crore in 10 days) Kartik Aaryan recently said that the audiences relate to his success as an Indian dream.

What Kartik said

During the interview, Kartik said: "I’m a lone warrior. This house that you see today—I bought it with my own money. I’ve fought like crazy to reach here. And it’s not done yet—I know for a fact that I won’t get any industry support for the road ahead. And I’ve come to terms with the fact that despite delivering a monster hit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, nobody will rally behind me. I still have to hustle for my next film.”

He went on to accept that there are many people who are waiting for him to fail. “Yes—and I feel everyone can sense that. There are some wonderful people I’ve met over my journey, but the main section—and it’s a large section—I will never win over. And I don’t have any desire to win them over. The only people I want to win over are my audience. Because they’re the only ones supporting me. That’s the only validation I need,” he added.

More details

Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gave a solid competition to Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, and ultimately emerged victorious at the box office. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again was a multi-starrer action drama which had Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik reprised his role as Rooh Baba. third instalment of the horror comedy franchise also starred Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Kartik is expected to start shooting for the sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh next.