Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Chris Martin sings Vande Mataram, Maa Tujhe Salaam

Chris performs on Vande Mataram

On Sunday, Chris along with his bandmates took the stage in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium for a performance.

Midway through his electrifying concert, Chris momentarily shifted gears, transitioning from high-energy performance to a more soothing vibe. Seating himself at a piano, he wove a soothing melody into the fabric of the show, creating a tranquil atmosphere.

As Chris settled onto the piano bench, the crowd's anticipation grew, and he began to play a rendition of Vande Mataram, followed by Maa Tujhe Saalam. The audience was instantly captivated by the soulful performance, and as the last notes faded away, they erupted into a frenzy of loud cheers and thunderous applause. He ended with, "Salute to Mother India".

After that, he got back to his guitar and played some of his hit tracks.

About the performance

Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert was held at the Narendra Modi stadium in the city’s Motera area on January 25 and 26. The band kicked off their Music of the Spheres India tour in Mumbai on January 18. They performed at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. During the concerts, Coldplay gave shoutouts to actor Shah Rukh Khan and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, and even apologised to India for the atrocities committed by the British Raj in the past. Chris Martin also attended the five-year anniversary celebration of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

On January 26, the grand event was streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. The concert was streamed on the platform from 7:45 PM.