'We don't enjoy watching you destroy England': Chris Martin sings for Jasprit Bumrah as pacer attends Coldplay concert

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah made a surprise appearance at Coldplay's final concert in India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Bumrah, a local, was mentioned by Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin throughout their concerts in Mumbai, which also prompted the Indian pacer to react on his official social media profile. Jasprit Bumrah makes a surprise appearance during Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert(X)

Bumrah appeared during Chris Martin's fan interaction segment in the Ahmedabad concert. The crowd erupted in joy as Bumrah appeared on the grand screen, and Martin dedicated a song to the Indian fast bowler.

“Jasprit my beautiful brother, best bowler in the whole of cricket, we don't enjoy watch you destroy England, taking wicket after wicket,” Martin sang for Bumrah.

'Watch:

Earlier, Bumrah had reacted to Martin mentioning him in the earlier concerts.

“This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I’ve seen here) and even more special to be mentioned,” Bumrah had written on X (formerly Twitter).

Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert marked the largest in their history, drawing over one lakh fans across both days.

During their Mumbai concerts, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin paid a heartfelt tribute to Bumrah, showcasing the pacer’s brilliance by playing a clip of his dismissal of Ollie Pope from the India-England Test series last year.

"With respect and love for Jasprit, number one in the world, we hope that we send love to him by showing you this clip of India destroying England,” Martin said.

The fast bowler was recently named in the ICC’s Test and T20I Team of the Year, a testament to his exceptional performances across formats. The India pace frontman is currently away from action after an injury, as he suffered back spasms during the Sydney Test against Australia.

Despite concerns surrounding his fitness, Bumrah has been named in India’s squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The BCCI’s medical team is yet to release an official update on his condition. For now, Bumrah’s return remains highly anticipated, as the pacer remains key to India's chances at the Champions Trophy.