BCCI names revised squads for England ODIs and Zimbabwe T20Is after Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on Sunday confirmed that Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy have been ruled out of the upcoming ODIs against England and the T20Is against Zimbabwe. Harshit has been replaced by Prince Yadav in the ODI team, while Chakaravarthy will be replaced by Ravi Bishnoi in the T20I side. Harshit Rana ruled out of upcoming England ODIs and Zimbabwe T20Is. (ANI Pic Service)

According to the official release issued by the BCCI on Sunday afternoon, Rana reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his right hamstring during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. The subsequent scans revealed a Grade 1 hamstring injury, and hence, he was ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against England.

He will now report to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) for further assessment and management.

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On the other hand, Chakaravarthy reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his left hamstring during the third T20I against England. A subsequent MRI scan then revealed a Grade 2 hamstring injury. Based on specialist medical advice, he was ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. He will report to the BCCI COE for further management.

Both Varun and Harshit were named in the squads for the England T20Is after undergoing rehab at the CoE for their previous injuries. The duo's fresh setbacks raise further questions about injury management.

ODI squad starts training Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav also started training for the ODIs against England in Birmingham on Saturday. The three-match series is slated to begin on Tuesday, July 14, in Birmingham.

The Indian team, especially head coach Gautam Gambhir, is facing a lot of scrutiny after the T20I series losses against Ireland and England. The loss in the fifth and final T20I against England also led to India losing its No.1 ranking in the shortest format.

India, under Shreyas Iyer, lost 2-0 against Ireland and then suffered a 0-4 defeat against the Three Lions.

India's updated squad for England ODIs: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.

India's updated squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Ravi Bishnoi.