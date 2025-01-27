‘We’re gonna sing in Korean for our brothers BTS': Chris Martin says at Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert, fans cheer. Watch

It has been over three years since Coldplay and BTS collaborated on their hit song My Universe. However, Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, remembered the group during their concert in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Also Read | Chris Martin stops performance midway to protect a fan from getting crushed at Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert) BTS and Coldplay's song My Universe is a hit among the fans.

Chris Martin sings for BTS

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @btschartsdailyc, Chris said, "Now we are gonna sing in Korean. We are gonna sing for who you love. We are gonna sing for our brothers, BTS." However, Chris had to cut short the song to protect a fan in the audience from getting hurt.

Fans love Coldplay's gesture

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Why am I sobbing? Need more coldtan, their bond is precious." "They're always the sweetest," read a comment. "Would love for them to make another song together," wrote an X user. "Best collab ever @Coldplay," tweeted a person.

A comment read, "As soon as I saw the sphere, I knew it was my universe, & I had tannies front of my eyes when singing the song. My mom & I sang the song together. Though we watched it at home, I was filled with emotions my heart felt so heavy & it was this feeling, no words to describe."

About BTS and Coldplay

BTS and Coldplay released My Universe in September 2021. The song features lyrics in Korean and English. BTS members RM and Suga have been credited among the songwriters. Following their announcement about the collaboration, Chris, appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, opened up about collaborating with BTS.

"We thought, it would be good to sing this with BTS because maybe we’re not supposed to be together. And it turned out to be one of the most fun things ever. I went to Korea to be with them, it’s been amazing," he had said.

BTS comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Jin was discharged from the military in June last year, while J-Hope completed his service in October 2024. The group is expected to reunite as a full group later this year once all members have completed their service. They performed their final concert together in 2022 at the Yet to Come event in Busan, South Korea.