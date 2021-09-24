My Universe song: BTS and Coldplay sing about love in their highly-anticipated track

BTS and Coldplay's highly-anticipated collaboration, My Universe, has been released. The love song features lyrics in Korean and English. BTS members RM and Suga have been credited among the songwriters.

The video features lyrics handwritten by the members. “You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first. And you, you are my universe, and you make my world light up inside,” Chris Martin sings in the chorus while the BTS members sing other portions in Korean.

The song with will also have a music video which will be released at a later date.

Coldplay and BTS announced the collaboration earlier this month. Following their announcement, Chris Martin and the K-pop group featured in a short video in which they jammed to the song. They also reunited in New York earlier this week and shared a picture of their meeting as well. BTS gifted modernised hanboks to Coldplay.

Chris Martin, appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, opened up about collaborating with BTS. "We really don’t believe in any boundaries or separation of anything really, and so the song My Universe is about someone being told they can’t love a certain other person, or can’t be with this race, or they can’t be gay – whatever it might be," he said.

"And we thought, it would be good to sing this with BTS because maybe we’re not supposed to be together. And it turned out to be one of the most fun things ever. I went to Korea to be with them, it’s been amazing," he added.

BTS has released two English tracks this year. They released their song Butter in June, with the track holding the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks. They also released a remix version of the song with Megan Thee Stallion. BTS then released Permission to Dance, to celebrate ARMY Day. The song also debuted at the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song inspired the Permission to Dance challenge.