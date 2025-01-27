Coldplay gives India's largest concert ever with 1.34 lakh fans, more than Diljit-Justin Bieber's biggest shows combined

British band Coldplay has not just entertained fans across India with its five gigs in Mumbai and Ahmedabad but also rewritten record books in the process. On Monday, the band shared on X (formerly Twitter) that their final concert in India, held in Ahmedabad on Sunday night, saw 1,34,000 people in attendance live. This makes it the largest ticketed concert in India ever, beating the nearest rivals by a margin of over 60,000. (Also read: Coldplay thanks Ahmedabad for its biggest ever concert: ‘Totally mind-blowing’) 1.34 lakh people were at the Narendra Modi Stadium for Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad on Republic Day.

Coldplay's record-breaking Ahmedabad concert

Coldplay, led by their lead singer Chris Martin, performed five shows in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The first three gigs were in Mumbai, followed by back-to-back shows in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

On Sunday, the attendance, per the band's tweet, was 1.34 lakh. This marks the first occasion that a ticketed concert in India has seen crowds of over a lakh. Before this, the largest ticketed concerts in India were ones by singers Diljit Dosanjh and Justin Bieber, both of which saw 50,000 people in attendance. Yo Yo Honey Singh performed in Haldia in 2020 and claimed that the concert attracted a crowd of 2 lakh but the claim was never verified independently.

This is also Coldplay's biggest concert ever, surpassing the 83,000 mark from their Sydney gig in November last year.

How Coldplay beat Diljit Dosanjh and Justin Bieber

Holding the twin shows in the largest stadium in India allowed Coldplay to attract large crowds. The Narendra Modi Stadium is a cricket ground with a seating capacity of over a lakh in the stands alone. The Coldplay gig even had fans on the ground, which is not possible during a cricket game. This allowed the band to have a capacity of close to 1.4 lakh for the concert.

In comparison, both Diljit and Justin Bieber performed in much smaller stadiums. Justin Bieber performed at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in 2017. Some reports claimed the concert had 65,000 attendees, while others pegged the figure at 50,000. Diljit Dosanjh saw a crowd of 50,000 people, as per the Indian Express, during his performance at the Sector 34 Ground in Chandigarh in December 2024 as part of the Dil-Luminati Tour.

About Coldplay's India tour

Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert, part of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour, streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts were a resounding success. Celebrities like Shreya Ghoshal, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda Naveli, Kajal Aggarwal, and others were spotted enjoying the shows. Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah was in attendance in Ahmedabad.