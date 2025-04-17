'Same same but different': Internet says Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka and Sreeleela ‘look like twins’ in adorable pics

Miheeka and Sreeleela pose together for pics

On Thursday, Miheeka took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures in which she could be seen hugging Sreeleela. While Miheeka wore a blue sleeveless blazer with matching trousers and a white tank top, Sreeleela looked adorable in a peach frilled dress. Sharing the photos, Miheeka wrote, “Same same but different 😉.”

Fans were surprised by their resemblance. One of the comments read, “You guys look like sisters.” Another said, “Twins.” A third wrote, “They look like twins.” Another comment read, “Aww! Their bond is so cute.” Someone else added, “You resemble each other like twins.”

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka’s relationship

Rana made his relationship with Miheeka official in 2020 by sharing a picture with her on Instagram with the caption, “And she said yes.” The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Hyderabad in August the same year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their wedding was a mix of Telugu and Marwari customs and was attended by Telugu stars including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni. The couple also live-streamed their wedding in virtual reality for some guests to include them in the celebrations.

Sreeleela’s recent and upcoming work

Sreeleela was last seen in the Telugu heist comedy film Robinhood, written and directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. She is now set to make her Tamil debut with Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa. The film is currently in production.

She also has Anurag Basu’s romantic musical drama in the pipeline, which will mark her Bollywood debut. The actor will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in the film. Several visuals from the film’s set have gone viral on social media. The film is currently in production and the title is yet to be revealed. It is slated for release this Diwali.