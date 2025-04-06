Menu Explore
Sreeleela forcibly pulled into crowd unnoticed by Kartik Aaryan; fans say such ‘manhandling has to stop’. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 06, 2025 04:45 PM IST

In a video posted by a paparazzo, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela can be seen walking through a crowd when a fan suddenly pulls her.

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are shooting for a yet-to-be-titled film by Anurag Basu. Sreeleela had a scare recently when she was forcibly pulled into a crowd, which went unnoticed by Kartik. Her team had to intervene and save her from being dragged further into the crowd. (Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela meet Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang as they shoot upcoming film in state, receive gifts)

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are working together in a film by Anurag Basu.
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are working together in a film by Anurag Basu.

Sreeleela forcibly pulled by fan

In a video shared by a paparazzo Instagram account on Sunday, Sreeleela and Kartik can be seen walking through a crowd with their team. Sreeleela walks a little behind Kartik when she’s pulled into the crowd by a fan, unnoticed by Kartik, who keeps walking.

Thankfully, her team intervenes and pulls her back before she’s dragged further into the crowd. Sreeleela looks visibly shaken but maintains her smile as she talks to her team. Kartik looks back at the commotion after she’s back but doesn’t seem to comprehend what had happened. When and where the video was shot wasn't mentioned.

Internet reacts

As soon as the video began doing rounds on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), fans were worried about her safety. One fan shared the video on X, writing, “Manhandling actresses in public places has to stop tf #Sreeleela.” Another wrote, “Truly scary..how unsafe for anyone.”

An X user pointed out, “This is scary, the way Sreeleela got dragged is so unsafe. The Bouncers should have protected her better. Even normal girls can’t walk in such crowded situations, she is a famous actress.”

One person blamed Kartik for not noticing, “the superstar walking ahead didn't do anything.” Another fan wrote that if her Bhagavanth Kesari co-star Balakrishna were in Kartik’s place, he would’ve slapped the fan, “Balayya akkada undi unte antha Payalungalaa dabbidi dibidee (If Balakrishna were there, he would’ve slapped the fan)”

Kartik and Sreeleela are shooting for their upcoming film in Gangtok and Darjeeling. It will released in theatres this Diwali.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
