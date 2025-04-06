Kartik Aaryan interacts with Buddhist monks in Darjeeling, calls it 'annual baba conference'. See pics

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is busy shooting for his new film with Sreeleela, has shared pictures and videos from Gangtok and Darjeeling. Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, Kartik posted photos from Darjeeling as he interacted with a few Buddhist monks. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela meet Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang as they shoot upcoming film in state, receive gifts) Kartik Aaryan met Buddhist monks in Darjeeling.

After Gangtok, Kartik Aaryan travels to Darjeeling

The first few photos showed Kartik and the monks seated around a table in a room, seemingly a restaurant, as they spoke and laughed. Kartik was also seen posing for a selfie as one of the monks clicked the photo. In another picture, he stood against a wall as the monks sat in front of him.

The last picture showed Kartik and two other people looking outside the window as they sat next to each other. Sharing the pictures, Kartik captioned the post, "Annual Baba (monk) conference (red heart emoji). Darjeeling (hot beverage emoji)." The actor geo-tagged the location as Darjeeling.

Kartik showers love on people of Gangtok

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Kartik posted a video as a huge crowd danced, cheered and waved on the street. Sharing it he wrote, "Thank you Gangtok for massive love, will always remember you (heart on fire emoji)." He added Coldplay's 2008 song Viva La Vida as the background music. He geo-tagged the location as Gangtok, Sikkim.

Kartik posted a video of a huge crowd on Instagram Stories.

About Kartik's upcoming films

Kartik has been shooting for the film for some time now. The yet-to-be-titled film is being directed by Anurag Basu. The details of the film are still under wraps.

Apart from this untitled project, Kartik has Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri in the pipeline. The film, helmed by Sameer Vidwans, is set to hit theatres on February 13, 2026. The film, produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, is expected to be a romantic comedy, although the plot details are still under wraps.