David Warner recreates Allu Arjun's Srivalli hook step, grooves with Sreeleela and Nithiin at Robinhood trailer launch

Cricketer David Warner is all set to make his Telugu debut with the film Robinhood. He was recently seen attending the trailer launch event of the film in Hyderabad, where he tried to match steps with Sreeleela and Nithiin on stage. David Warner, Sreeleela and Nithiin dance together at the trailer launch event of Robinhood.

(Also Read: Sreeleela walks out of Varun Dhawan's upcoming comedy? Ramesh Taurani breaks silence)

David Warner dances with Sreeleela and Nithiin

A video of the trailer launch event surfaced on the internet, showing Sreeleela and Nithiin teaching David Warner some dance moves to the song Adhi Dha Surprisu from the film. While Sreeleela stunned in a blue shimmery saree, the cricketer opted for a casual outfit with black jeans and a white t-shirt, which he paired with a black shirt. Nithiin was seen wearing black jeans, a blue t-shirt, and a black jacket. In another video shared by Mythri Movie Makers, David was seen performing Allu Arjun’s signature step from the song Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise.

Fans reacted to the videos with excitement. One internet user joked, “David bhai, yeh kis line mein aa gaye aap.” Another quipped, “Give this man an Aadhaar card.” Another wrote, “David Pushparaj Warner.” One fan commented, “Warner is a vibe, man.” Another said, “What a joyful dance.” Someone else added, “Legend on the stage. David.”

About Robinhood

Robinhood is a heist action-comedy film written and directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead roles, alongside Shine Tom Chacko, Vennela Kishore, and Rajendra Prasad. It marks Australian cricketer David Warner’s Telugu debut and is set to release in India on 28th March.

Last week, the film’s makers, Mythri Movie Makers, welcomed the Australian batsman with a heartfelt post on X. They wrote, “After shining and leaving a mark on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen. Introducing the widely loved @davidwarner31 to Indian Cinema with #Robinhood in an exciting cameo. Grand release worldwide on March 28th.”

David also expressed his excitement on social media, writing, “Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one. Grand release worldwide on March 28th.”