David Warner to finally debut in Telugu cinema with an ‘exciting’ role; but not with an Allu Arjun film

Australian cricketer David Warner’s love for Indian cinema, particularly Allu Arjun’s films, is well documented. During the pandemic, the cricketer would often post videos recreating Arjun’s songs and dialogues with his family. Now, he will finally debut at Telugu cinema, but it will not be with an Arjun film, as most people expected. (Also Read: Robinhood title revealed with new teaser: Nithiin plays a thief, who believes he has a right to rob anyone) David Warner has been obsessed with Indian films for a while now.

David Warner’s Telugu debut

Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movies dropped a bomb at an event in Hyderabad on Monday evening when he revealed that David will soon debut in Telugu cinema. He also stated that the cricketer will play an exciting role in Venky Kudumula’s Nithiin and Sreeleela-starrer Robinhood.

When the anchor at the event asked him to leak details about the film, he sheepishly replied, “There’s someone making a cameo in this film. I don’t know if I should reveal it.” When Nithiin gestured at him to go ahead, Ravi said, “David Warner has played a small role. I am sorry, Venky. I had to reveal it without your permission because they insisted. His character will be very exciting. I feel proud we’re launching him in Indian cinema, that too with Robinhood.”

David Warner’s shoot pics leaked online

In September last year, Australian media leaked pictures of David shooting for an Indian film online. He was spotted shooting for the film in Melbourne while dressed in a white shirt. 7News had also reported that he was seen exiting a helicopter and walking with a lollipop in his hand. In another scene, he pulled a golden gun on goons carrying machine guns.

They had reported that while it’s unknown what he was shooting for, the sub-continental film crew gave away that it was for an Indian film. This came after he shot for an advertisement with SS Rajamouli in April of that year. When pictures of the shoot leaked online, many had hoped he would be a part of Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was released in December.