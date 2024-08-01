Sreeleela walks out of Varun Dhawan's upcoming comedy? Ramesh Taurani breaks silence

Earlier, there was buzz that Sreeleela has been roped in for the film, which was said to be Sreeleela’s debut vehicle in Bollywood. According to the recent rumours, Sreeleela walked out of the comedy film, which is being directed by David Dhawan and produced by Tips Films. It was also stated that the first schedule of the film has been completed without her.

However, Ramesh has said that it is not true as they have not approached anyone for the role.

Clarification issued

Producer Ramesh Taurani from Tips Films has come forward to clarify all the rumours of the actor walking out of their upcoming comedy entertainer.

“We have not yet approached anyone for the role. We are still in the process of finalising the cast. The first schedule has just been completed,” Ramesh said.

He added that they will soon announce an update about the project. “We will make an official announcement once we have locked someone for that role. Until then, we request audiences not to believe any rumours,” the producer stressed.

While not much is known about the plot of the comedy film, it is believed that the film will focus on a love triangle and how it results in a confusion in the man’s life, packed with lots of humour. Several reports state that the filming began on July 12 at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, following which the production is expected to shift to other locations.

About their work report

When it comes to the professional sphere, Sreeleela was last seen in Guntur Kaaram with Mahesh Babu. She is also known for featuring in films such as Kiss, Bharaate and Dhamaka.

Meanwhile, Varun was last seen in Bawaal, where he was seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor. He will next be seen in Atlee's Baby John, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and his much anticipated web show, Citadel: Honey Bunny.