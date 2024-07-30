Varun Dhawan was upset about sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in Student of The Year, says David Dhawan

David Dhawan recently spoke about his son Varun Dhawan’s journey as an actor on Arbaaz Khan’s show The Invincibles Series. He recounted when Karan Johar flew Varun and his Student of the Year (SOTY) co-star Sidharth Malhotra to Goa for a photoshoot, but how his son was upset. (Also Read: Varun Dhawan thinks Orry 'outdid' Justin Bieber at Ambani sangeet, Ananya Panday asks 'why are you shouting at him') Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Student of the Year.

‘We never talked about films’

David claimed that he was surprised to see Varun pick a career in films as it’s something they never spoke about at home. He said, “He was studying abroad; he came back. We never talked about films. All of a sudden he approached Karan Johar and assisted him for My Name is Khan. The cinematographer, Ravi K Chandran, noticed him mouthing dialogues and told Karan, you must watch this boy. One day, Karan comes home and tells me he wants to launch him.”

And the film he was getting launched with was the 2012 college drama SOTY, which was also Alia Bhatt and Sidharth’s debut film. “They did a photo shoot for him and Sidharth in Goa. They looked so young, so youthful. Some days, he used to be very upset…these things happen in a two-hero film. I said, son, you’re damn good, your confidence is something else. Just remember one thing, kandhe pe pair rakh aur kud ja (step on the shoulder and jump). That is your success. Darna nahi hain (Don’t be afraid).”

David also noted that after the film was released, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan told him Varun would last long in the film industry. It also led to Varun’s second film, Main Tera Hero, Hindi remake of the Telugu film Kandireega.

Upcoming work

Varun was last seen reprising his role from Bhediya in the horror comedy film Munjya. He will soon star in Baby John, the Hindi remake of Tamil film Theri. He also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai lined up.