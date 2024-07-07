Varun Dhawan thinks Orry 'outdid' Justin Bieber at Ambani sangeet, Ananya Panday asks 'why are you shouting at him'

The sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai was a grand affair. The event was attended by pop star Justin Bieber as well as Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, among others. Internet personality Orry Awatramani, aka Orry, was also one of the guests. (Also Read | Justin Bieber wins crowd at Ambani event; Orry joins him on stage) Orry is seen with Justin Bieber at the Ambani event.

Orry jams with Justin at Ambani event

Several videos and pictures emerged on Saturday, in which Orry was heard jamming with Justin on the stage. Now, Orry has also posted a video on Instagram as he sang Justin's song Baby with him. Sharing it, Orry captioned the post, "For the 1st time.. 1 less lonely boy."

Here's what Ananya, Varun said about it

Reacting to the post, Ananya Panday said, "Why are you shouting at him ???" Varun Dhawan wrote, "I think u outdid him." Orry replied, "@varundvn thoughts (cross mark emoji) facts (check mark button emoji)." Alaviaa Jaaferi commented, "Same." Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Ily (loudly crying face and rolling on the floor laughing emojis)."

Justin shared posts with Orry

After the sangeet, Justin returned to the US. On Instagram, he shared several posts comprising pictures and videos from his India visit. He gave a sneak peek into his rehearsal at NMACC before the sangeet ceremony to his meeting with members of the Ambani family. Several pictures and videos also featured Orry.

About Justin's trip to India

Justin arrived in India on Friday morning as he was scheduled to perform at the sangeet on the same night. A few hours after his enthralling performance, Justin was spotted at the Mumbai airport, bidding goodbye to India. Dressed in his signature casual style, he engaged with the audience while performing hit tracks such as Baby, Love Yourself, Peaches, and Sorry.

About Ambani wedding bash

The Ambani-Merchant wedding celebrations have been a grand affair, preceding the main wedding ceremonies scheduled for July 12 and 13, including the auspicious Shubh Vivah and Shubh Aashirwad. The festivities have been marked by traditional rituals and cultural ceremonies, with guests encouraged to embrace Indian attire and customs.