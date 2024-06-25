David Dhawan says only he could handle tardy Govinda, Shabana addresses Javed's alcoholism: The Invincibles 2 teaser out

Arbaaz Khan is back the hosting chair with season 2 of The Invincibles, his chat show with popular film legends. While the first season had guests like his father Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, his stepmother Helen, and Waheeda Rahman among others, the second season has a stellar line-up too, going by the teaser. (Also Read: Salman Khan and family to shift out of Mumbai home after firing incident? Here's what Arbaaz Khan said) Shabana Azmi and David Dhawan are guests on Invincibles 2

Season 2 teaser

Season 2 of the chat show will see guests like veteran actors Asha Parekh, Prem Chopra, and Shabana Azmi, and seasoned filmmakers like Ramesh Sippy, David Dhawan, and Subhash Ghai. The big bad guy of Bollywood, Prem Chopra, is seen recreating his iconic signature dialogue: “Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra.” Subhash Ghai is asked to name two actors: one easy to work with, and a difficult one, to which he reacts by surprise. Ramesh Sippy discusses his 1975 cult hit Sholay, saying that the audience continued to sit in their seats even during the film's interval. Interestingly, Sholay was written by Arbaaz's father Salim Khan and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Speaking of Salim-Javed, in the promo, Shabana can be seen talking about the screenwriter duo and how their reputation was quite intimidating in the 1970s. She also addressed the alcoholism of her husband Javed, and recalled the time he told her that he's quitting drinking because he wouldn't be able to survive longer and do the creative work he wants to do in the near future.

More highlights

Arbaaz joked that there's no. 1 in David DhaWAN's name itself. No surprise then that the filmmaker churned out a number of blockbusters in the 1990s with that suffix, like Coolie No 1, Biwi No 1, and Hero No 1. David also talked about Govinda, who starred in most of these films. He said he's done 16-17 films with the actor. When Arbaaz asked David if Govinda came late to work on his sets as well, he replied, “I was the only one who could handle him.”

In the promo, Arbaaz is also seen asking Asha Parekh about someone who thought she wasn't “actress material.” Later in the promo, she also says in Hindi, “The industry has given me a lot. But I've also given a lot to the industry.”