Salman Khan and family to shift out of Mumbai home after firing incident? Here's what Arbaaz Khan said

Is Salman Khan moving out of Galaxy apartment?

Arbaaz Khan said, "Do you think it (threats) will get dissipated? Like tomorrow, if you move the location, you think if there is an impending threat, it’ll go away. If that were the case, yes, one would do that. But the reality is that it’s not going away. So, do you keep moving and doing that, or just take precautions? The thing is that my father has lived in that place for years. Salman has lived there for years. That's his home. Nobody is saying vacate this place and we will let you go. That is not the case. So, if that was the case, he would have let go. Maybe he would have reconsidered."

'Live life as normal as possible'

He added, "So, the only thing that one can do is take precaution at the highest level, personally you can take or what the government can provide for you in his case and try to live your life as normal as possible. And I mean by living in constant threat or fear, what will happen? I won’t be able to get out of the house."

Here's what happened

The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartment, where Salman resides, around 5 am on April 14 and fled. CCTV footage showed that both the accused sported caps and carried backpacks.

A Mumbai police team on Tuesday allegedly picked up five people from the native village of the two accused, who were arrested in connection with the firing incident outside Salman’s residence.

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch recovered strong evidence against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi. Mumbai Police registered a case against four people in the firing case at Salman's house, in which Anmol and Lawrence are also accused.