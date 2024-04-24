Salman Khan house firing: Mumbai police pick up 5 from Bihar for interrogation

Days after two accused belonging to Bihar’s West Champaran were arrested in connection with the firing incident near Bollywood actor Salam Khan’s residence, a Mumbai police team on Tuesday allegedly picked up five people for interrogation from the native village of the two accused who were arrested in the case. Two residents of Masahi village in Bihar’s West Champaran were apprehended from Gujarat’s Kutch district on April 15 in connection with the firing incident near actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai. (Representative Image)

Saheb Gupta, father of Vicky Gupta, who along with a co-villager was apprehended on April 15, said on Wednesday that as many as six persons including himself were served the notice asking their appearance for questioning in the case in Mumbai. “Five of the six have also been taken to Mumbai by police on Tuesday evening. Whether they have been arrested or taken for interrogation isn’t clear,” said Saheb Gupta.

Gupta said those taken to Mumbai by the police include Vicky’s cousin Sunil Kumar, his brother-in-law Vikas Kumar (who lives in East Champaran), Khalif Chauhan alias Ashish, Ankit Chauhan and Sanjeet Chauhan.

“I too was to be taken to Mumbai for interrogation. But I could not go there owing to ill-health,” he said.

Two migrant workers, Vicky Gupta, 24 and Sagar Pal, 21, residents of Masahi village in West Champaran were apprehended from Gujarat’s Kutch district on April 15 in connection with the firing incident.

When contacted, Bettiah superintendent of police (SP) D Amarkesh confirmed the arrival of Mumbai police in West Champaran on Monday late evening. He, however, refused to divulge any information.